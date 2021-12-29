Corona third wave started in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar has said the third wave of Covid pandemic has already started in the State and all necessary arrangements were being made to save people from it.

‘The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state and all necessary arrangements are being made to save the people from it. The medical staff has made various preparations regarding this,’ Kumar said.

‘The doctors worked tirelessly risking their lives and treated both Covid and non-Covid patients when the first and second waves of Covid hit the state. They deserve all the appreciations,’ he said, inaugurating the 96th national conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Nitish appreciated the role doctors in saving lives of people during the last two waves of the pandemic.