Music director Imman announces divorce

Chennai: National Award-winning music director D Imman today announced that his wife Monicka Richard and he had divorced by mutual consent.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Imman said, ‘To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along. I am truly grateful for that.’

‘As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and we are no longer husband and wife.’

‘I request all our well wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support,’ he added.