Omicron: Chennai police impose restrictions on New Year celebrations

Chennai: Greater Chennai police have instructed people not to gather – be it a public places like beaches or private properties such as resorts and residential complexes – to usher in the New Year citing Omicron spread.

The city police advised the people not to throng Marina, Elliot’s, Neelankarai, or beaches on ECR on New Year’s eve. The police said vehicles will not be allowed on Kamarajar Salai and roads adjoining Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar from 9 pm on December 31. Celebrations on the roads leading to the beaches such as Anna Salai and R K Salai also stand prohibited.

Citing the Tamilnadu government advisory against crowding as coronavirus, including its Omicron strain, may spread, city Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal advised people against crowding to ring in 2022.

People should not gather in public places and should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, a police release issued tonight said. From 9 pm on 31 December, vehicular traffic would be banned on thoroughfares close to the Marina, Elliots and other beaches.

The managements of hotels should ensure two-dose vaccination of its employees. Authorities in charge of places of worship should monitor and ensure adherence of Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

In places of worship, the authorities were advised to ensure that the devotees adhere to the standard operating procedure of the Tamilnadu government. The authorities should also ensure that the devotees wear masks and that they follow physical distancing norms. The devotees should be allowed into the places of worship only after they were tested with infrared and thermal scanners.