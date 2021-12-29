Sharp increase of Covid cases in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai reported 194 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday night, accounting for nearly a third of the 619 cases reported across Tamilnadu.

Though 17 districts reported an increased in daily cases, Chennai recorded the sharpest spike of 22 cases more than its Monday tally of 172 infections.

The overall TPR stood at 0.6 per cent after 1,02,613 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Chennai’s TPR was 0.9 per cent but the highest of 1.1 per cent was recorded in Coimbatore and Chengalpattu. The number of active cases in the State stood at 6,537.

The fresh cases took the state’s tally to 27,45,261. The number of deaths due to the infection dropped to six. The fatalities took the toll to 36,750.

After 638 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries went to 27,01,974.

Over the past week, the city recorded a steady increase in daily cases.