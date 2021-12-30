All parties want UP elections on time: EC

Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra today said that political parties in Uttar Pradesh met the poll panel and urged that Assembly elections should be held on time.

A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to review the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.

Chandra told the media today that all parties, including the ruling BJP, prime challenger Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party, among others, have said that the elections must be held. The parties came up with several suggestions on how vulnerable groups in the population can be protected from the threat of infection.

‘We have heard the concerns of all parties. Representatives of all political parties said elections should be held on time by following Covid protocol. All parties have raised the issue of rallies being held in violation of Covid protocols and asked for restrictions to be put in place,’ he added.