Bullet from CISF range hits boy’s head in Pudukottai

Chennai: An eleven-year-old boy in Pudukottai suffered serious injury after a stray bullet from a firing range used by CISF personnel for training hit his head.

Sources said the boy, identified as K Pugazhendhi, who was initially rushed to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, was later shifted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he was being treated by a team of doctors.

Sources said the incident happened when a practice session was underway for CISF trainees at the shooting range.

Pudukottai police are conducting investigation, sources added. Senior police officials visited the shooting range and held inquiries with the CISF officials.

Meanwhile, the parents, family members and local villagers staged a protest demonstration on the Trichy-Pudukottai National Highway demanding shifting of the shooting range alleging that it was functioning without following safety norms.

The district administration ordered temporary closure of the shooting range following the incident.