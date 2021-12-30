Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for six months

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry today extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the whole of Nagaland for another six months.

In a notification, the Ministry said, ‘the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.’

It added that in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4 of the Act, ‘the Central government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th December, 2021, for the purpose of the said Act.’

Extending the Act till 30 June, 2022, the Centre stated that Nagaland’s ‘disturbed and dangerous condition’ necessitates use of armed forces in aid of civil power. The Army is currently conducting a court of inquiry into an ambush that went wrong on 4 December, killing several civilians.

The Central government had formed a seven-member committee to suggest withdrawal of the AFSFA from Nagaland and asked to submit its report within three months.