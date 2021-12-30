Stalin wants to infuse young blood in DMK

Chennai: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin has said his duty is to prepare the next generation of cadres to take forward the party.

He urged the district units to take up intensive enrolment campaigns to infuse young blood in the party.

Stalin said this after he kickstarted the membership drive for the DMK in Chennai, and enrolled new members during a door-to-door canvas.

Following the decision during an intra-party meeting to carry out an intensive new membership enrolment drive, the functionaries are carrying out the drives across the State. As part of this, the CM kickstarted the drive at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus stand area in Kolathur Assembly constituency.

‘Our ideology and its achievements are the shield that protects our race. It should be handed over to the younger generation and they should be encouraged. Being one among you (cadres), it is my duty to prepare the next generation of party functionaries to take it forward,’ he said.

It is to be noted that DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin recently fixed a huge target for enrolling new members.

He also launched an exclusive youth wing website and inaugurated a library named after DMK’s patriarch and former chief minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

The website – www.youthwingdmk.in – would serve as a platform to carry forward Udhayanidhi’s message, statements and party-related activities. The people’s welfare schemes and activities like special medical camps and relief measures carried out by the wing would be posted on the website.