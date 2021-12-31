Ludhiana blast case: NIA to intensify investigation

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and the prime suspect in the 23 December Ludhiana court blast, and others as part of a probe into the larger conspiracy for attacks in Indian cities, reports said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

It was further reported that an NIA team will travel to Germany where Multani was detained. The agency will question the Ludhiana blast suspect in the European country.

The Central government on Thursday directed the National Investigation Agency to launch a probe against Multani of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), his associates from other banned outfits like Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and others, accusing them of attempting to revive terrorism in Punjab.

On Monday, following an alert from the Indian agencies, the German Police had detained Multani for his suspected role in the Ludhiana court complex explosion last week.