New Year special

Chennai: TV channels have lined up special programmes to welcome New Year. From interview with celebrities to blockbuster movies, plenty planned for the day.

Jaya TV

At 6 am, catch Arul Neram followed by Varuda Palangal, predictions by astrologers. At 8 am, Marghazhi Utsavam featuring Sudha Raghunathan followed by an interview with Velan team at 9 am will be aired.

At 11 am, catch Vijay Antony in a freewheeling chat followed by blockbuster movie Kashmora starring Karthi. At 10 pm, music composer shares about his journey in Musically.

Kalaignar TV

Watch at 9 am, Thirumbi Paar, a rewind to 2021 will be aired. At 10 am, Dindigul Leoni’s Patti Manram, an up close with RRR team including SS Rajamouli will be telecast at 11 am. The team Anandham Vilayadum Veedu will speak about the movie at 1.30 pm. Mammootty starred One, a mega movie featuring him as Chief Minister will be aired at 2.30 pm.