Quinton de Kock announces sudden retirement from Tests

Centurion: Quinton de Kock has announced a sudden retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect ‘to spend more time with his growing family’.

de Kock was due to miss the second and third Tests against India on paternity leave but has decided to step away from the longest format entirely. He remains available to play white-ball cricket for South Africa.

This is not a decision that I have come to very easily, de Kock said in a statement issued by CSA. ‘I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.’

‘I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more.’

‘In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it’s time to do right by the people that mean the most to me.’

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends – I couldn’t have shown up as I did without your support.

‘This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I’m fully committed to white-ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.’

‘All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India.’ ‘See you in the ODIs and T20s.’