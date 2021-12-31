Restrictions back in TN, schools to be closed, 50% occupancy in theatres

Chennai: With Covid-19 cases rising once again and with the threat posed by the Omicron variant, Tamilnadu government today announced more restrictions.

According to an official release here, the State’s Covid situation was today discussed in detail at a high level meet chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat.

Following this, it has been decided to stop direct classes for students from classes 1 to 8 till 10 January, postpone exhibitions and book expos, allow 50 per cent occupancy in hotels, eateries, parks (entertainment and amusement), textiles, jewelleries, gyms, Metro rails, cinema halls etc.

While a maximum of 100 can attend wedding events, only 50 can attend events related to death. All other existing restrictions will continue as per instructions from the Union government.