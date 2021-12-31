TN leaders look forward for New Year with hopes

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi and other leaders today greeted people of the State on the eve of New Year.

‘At the dawn of New Year 2022, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Tamilnadu,’ Ravi said, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

He added: ‘May the State and the people be filled with new hopes, higher happiness and greater prosperity. May everyone be in good health and perfect harmony with each other. May our individual and collective resolve to take our motherland India to greater heights of glory be further reinforced. God bless our people!’

PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, TMC president G K Vasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AMMK supremo TTV Dhinakaran, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani and Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali have also greeted people of the State on New Year’s eve.