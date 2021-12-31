‘Valimai’ trailer make waves

Chennai: The highly-awaited trailer of Ajith’s thriller ‘Valimai’ released on Thursday and it has been trending big time ever since its release. The trailer begins with Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi on the trail of a motorcycle gang.

The motorcycle chase sequence aside, the trailer is replete with several high-octane nail-biting action sequences. Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the antagonist, while Ajith stars as a cop on a mission. Ahead of the trailer’s release, the makers shared a video of the film’s making, where Ajith performed all the stunts on his own.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh among others. The film has been written and directed by H Vinoth. It has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.