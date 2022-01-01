12 dead in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine

New Delhi: At least 12 people died in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of J&K today morning. The stampede was triggered by a massive rush of devotees, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister Jitendra Singh to take stock of the situation. ‘Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,’ Modi said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was very distressed to know about the stampede and offered condolences to the bereaved families. Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply pained by the tragic accident. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the tragedy was “heart-wrenching”.

An official of the board, who wished not to be named, said adequate arrangements, including security, were in place due to the expected rush of pilgrims. ‘Police and officials from the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done,’ he said.

Jitendra Singh has rushed to Katra to take stock of the situation. The pilgrimage to the shrine, which was briefly stopped after the stampede, has now resumed.