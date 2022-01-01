Happy to be part of ‘Anbarivu’, says Kashmira Pardeshi

Chennai: Actress Kashmira Pardeshi after ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachchai’, is part of yet another family entertainer titled ‘Anbarivu’ where she shares the screen space with Hiphop Tamizha Adhi that is premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 7, 2020 onwards.

Kashmira has yet another reason to rejoice as her recent Kannada release ‘Rider’ has found her magnificent response for her groovy performance.

Kashmira Pardeshi says, ‘Like everyone else in the industry, I am glad that the year 2021 is winding up with lots of good news. My recent release in Kannada titled ‘Rider’ gained me a good response. Besides, I am so much excited with the reception I am finding for my screen presence in the visual promos and songs of Anbarivu. I thank the producers TG Thyagarajan sir, Arjun Thyagarajan sir, and Thyagarajan sir for signing me in this project. I thank director Aswin Raam for offering me a role that has a lot of importance and grateful to share the screen with the very talented and inspiring Hip-hop tamizha. It was such a wonderful experience to work with the whole team. As an audience, I feel that family entertainers are the need of this hour. In particular, with our film reaching every home through Disney Plus Hotstar, I am glad that family audiences will have plethoras of entertainment to experience and enjoy with Anbarivu.’

Written and directed by Aswin Raam, Anbarivu features Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the dual roles with Kashmira Pardeshi and Shivan Rajashekar in the female lead characters. Napoleon, Saikumar, Asha Sharath, Viddharth, Dheena, Arjai, Sharath Ravi, and Vinod Sagar are playing the important characters. Hiphop Tamizha has composed music and the other technicians are Madhesh Manickam (Cinematography), Pradeep E Raghav (Editing), SS Moorthy (Art), Pradeep Dinesh (Stunt), Pon Parthiban (Dialogues), Poornima Ramasamy (Costume Designer), and Sherif (Choreographer).

T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films is presenting this film. Anbarivu is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth have co-produced this film, which is premiering on January 7, 2022.