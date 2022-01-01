Omicron infections surge in Tamilnadu

Chennai: A total of 74 fresh Omicron variant cases were reported in Tamilnadu taking the tally to 120.

A bullet in issued by the Health Ministry here said 57 cases were related to international travellers and 63 were not linked to them.

The bullet in said of the total 120 cases, 12 were reported from at-risk countries and eight from non-risk nations.

Three people from at-risk and 12 from non-risk countries tested positive for Omicron on the eighth day of testing, while 22 of the contacts of international travellers tested positive–two from at-risk and 20 from non-risk countries.

The Omicron cases related to international travellers on arrival stood at 20, which included 12 from at-risk and eight from non-risk nations.

A total of 22 people were identified as contacts of the international travellers, taking the positive cases related to them to 57–17 at-risk and 40 non-risk countries.

A total of 63 cases were not linked to international travellers, taking the total to 120.

The bullet in said 66 people have been dischared and 52 were under treatment in government and private hospita;ls. Two cases were cross notified to Kerala and Puduchery.

Of the latest batch of 117 samples sent for testing to National Virology Insitute in Pune, 115 results were received and the balance two were pending validation.

‘Of the results received, 74 hav been identified as Omicron variant and 41 as delta variant’, it said, adding, along with the 46 cases already declared as Omicron, with the addition of the 74 cases identified in the present set through whole genomic sequencies, the totla Omicron cases in Tamilnadu has risen to 120.

Of the 52 active cases, 38 were under treatment in Chennai, four in Madurai, three in Tiruvallur and one each in Chengalpattu, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, and Ranipet.