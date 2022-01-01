‘RRR’ release postponed to April?

Chennai: Speculations are rife that director S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Ramcharan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt abd Ajay Devgn, may be postponed from 7 January to April, 2022.

Spiralling Omicron cases across the country and lockdown restrictions in many States leading to only 50% reservation in theatres may have compelled them to postpone release, say sources.

However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet wrote, RRR VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022… SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME… No postponement.’

‘RRR’ was initially scheduled to release on 30 July, 2020, but it was postponed due to production delays owing to the nationwide lockdown.

With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi which is under the yellow alert, film industry seems to be under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas.