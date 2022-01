Ruturaj will do wonders for India, feels chief selector

Mumbai: Chief selector Chetan Sharma has heaped praise on in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been selected for the upcoming ODIs against South Africa, saying that the Maharashtra batter would do wonders for the national team.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma has heaped praise on in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been selected for the upcoming ODIs against South Africa, saying that the Maharashtra batter would ”do wonders” for the national team.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three one-day internationals against South Africa on January 19, 21 and 23 at Paarl and Cape Town respectively. The team for the same was picked on Friday by the Sharma-led selection panel.

‘Look, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country,’ Sharma said at the team selection press conference.

The 24-year-old Ruturaj, who hails from Pune, was the leading scorer in the 2021 Indian Premier League, after he amassed a staggering 635 runs and played a key role in Chennai Super Kings winning the title.

According to Sharma, Ruturaj was rewarded for his stellar performance.

‘We have selected him (Ruturaj). Now it is up to the (team) management to see when he can play in the XI, when he is required and how to go about the combination, these things we will coordinate.

‘But, at present, he (Ruturaj) was in the T20 side also against New Zealand and he is in ODI now. He is doing well and he is rewarded for that,’ added Sharma, himself a former India pacer.

After his IPL high, the opener continued his dazzling form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy too and was the leading scorer there, aggregating 603 runs from five matches with 168 as his highest score.

He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka last July at Colombo.

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Friday announced India’s squad for three ODI series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named KL Rahul as Captain for the ODI series as Rohit Sharma is ruled out owing to an injury.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja remain unfit. The ODI series begins on January 19 after the test series in which India lead 1-0. The second test begins on January 3.

TEAM: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.