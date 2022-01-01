Vijay’s ‘Beast’ to hit screens in April

Chennai: Vijay’s next film ‘Beast’ will release in the April of 2022.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting of the film was recently wrapped up. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Shine Tom Chacko Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Aparna Das, and Sumanth will be seen in supporting roles. Director Selvaraghavan is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who has earlier composed music for both of Nelson’s films: Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor. The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa.