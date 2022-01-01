‘Writer’ director signs a biggie

Chennai: ‘Master’s’ producer 7 Screen Studio has signed the director of Writer, Franklin Jacob to helm their new film. Lalit of 7 Screen Studio is super impressed with Writer and signed Franklin Jacob.

Writer’s producer Pa. Ranjith was also spotted along with Franklin as the young director got the lucrative advance cheque for his next from Lalit.

Lalit’s 7 Screen Studio is also producing Vikram’s Cobra with Ajay Gnanamuthu, Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan with Vikram and Dhruv, he is also the Tamilnadu distributor of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.