Gang ties up staff at Thiruvanmiyur station, decamps with Rs 1.30 lakh cash

Chennai: In a daring day light robbery, an unidentified gang tied up the reservation counter staff of the Thiruvanmiyur elevated MRTS Railway station in the city and decamped with Rs 1.30 lakh cash today morning.

Sources said the three-member gang barged into the reservation counter, tied up the staff members on duty and decamped with the cash.

The trio, who had covered their faces, threatened ticket clerk Tikka Ram. One of them pointed a gun at Tikka Ram while the other two bundled cash from a safe.

Tikka Ram alerted the police control room and railway officials about the robbery. The incident, that took place during the morning peak hour, has sent shock waves among the commuters and created tension in the railway station.

Tens and hundreds of commuters used the train services operated between Chennai Beach-Velacherry elevated corridor.

Senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the reservation counter.

Two special teams were formed to nab the culprit. The Thiruvanmiyur GRP station is located on the second floor adjacent to the platform of the Railway station. The police have collected CCTV camera footages from the neighbourhood to track the trio.