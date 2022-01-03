Malaika Arora makes merry

​Chennai: Following successful edition in 2019, Brands Impact, the second edition of the GoldenGlory Awards 2021 took place recently.

The ceremony was graced by the Malaika Arora who is not only an actress but also a model, VJ, dancer, producer, and one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood.

The categories included Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Technology coupled with special awards for Celebrities, TV Artists, and Influencers.

Additionally, there will be awards to honor the work of Astrologers, Tarot Card Readers, and Makeup Artists.

Talking of the Awards, Ankita Singh, Director – Brands Impact said ‘In the recent past, not many Bollywood events have happened, so we planned to make it huge and with God’s grace it turned out to be a great success.

The event was hosted by Aman Yatan Verma and was also attended by the renowned astrologer from Kolkata, Dr. Sohini Sastri as the guest of the honor who also shared the stage with Malaika in giving away the awards.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta (Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles) and Anubhav Singh Bassi(Youth Icon).

