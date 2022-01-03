Man shot dead over enmity in Dindigul

Dindigul: A 26-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified gang at West Mariyanathapuram village near Chettikulam in this district of Tamilnadu in the wee hours today. Police said the deceased was identified as M Rakesh Kumar.

Police suspect that enmity between Manickam, father of the deceased and another gang over taking auction of fishing rights in a local pond, might have resulted in the murder.

The gang fired six rounds on Rakesh, when he was talking with his friends near the pond at around 1.30 am. He was rushed to the Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Superintendent of Police, V R Srinivasan visited the spot and held an inquiry. Five special teams have been formed to nab the assailants.