Police complaint against actor over number plate

New Delhi: A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has filed a complaint against actor Vicky Kaushal for allegedly illegally using his two wheeler’s registration number during the shooting of a movie sequence in the state.

After several pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surfaced on social media riding the scooter in Indore as part of their shoot for their upcoming film, the actor has landed into legal trouble.

However, the police later claimed that there was a misunderstanding due to a bolt fixed on Vicky’s number plate.

Rajendra Soni, sub-inspector of Indore’s Banganga area said, ‘We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them.’

Complainant Jai Singh Yadav, a resident of Banganga in Indore, claimed that the vehicle number belonged to him and that it had been used by the actor without his consent. Yadav demanded police action in the matter.