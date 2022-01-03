Review – Velan (Family fare)

Chennai: Bigg Boss fame Mugen Rao starts his journey in Bollywood as hero with Velan.

Meenakshi Govindarajan plays his lady love. Soori, Prabhu, Maria Vincent, Prankster Rahul, Thambi Ramaiah, Hareesh Peradi, Brigida and others form part of the cast. Gopi Sundar has composed music and Gopi Jagadeeswaran has handled cinematography. Balasubramaniam is the art director. K Sarathkumar is the editor.

Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak of Skyman Films International, the film is written and directed by Kavin.

A former associate of Siruthai Siva, Kavin has made it a family entertainer. It is an emotional tale if a youngster with his dad and he has a mission to accomplish. How he goes about forms the crux.

Mugen Rao foes a good act. He is spontaneous and entertaining. Action and humour suits him well. Meenakshi as heroine is welcome addition. Soori and Prankster Rahul as comedian chip in well. All credit to Prabhu for playing a pivotal role well.

Gopi Sundar’s music is entertaining. Gopi Jagadeeswaran’s camera is bright and beautiful. Though it is clinched at places,Velan doesn’t fail to entertain.