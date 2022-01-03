Tamilnadu posts 1728 Covid cases, 876 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1728 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 27,52,856.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 876 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,65,306.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 158 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 38 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 80 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 5 and 105 new cases, respectively. 6 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 36,796.

On the positive side, 662 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 27,05,696.