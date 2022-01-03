Three cheers for Atharvaa

Chennai: Actor Atharvaa Murali is teaming up with filmmaker Karthick Naren for a content-based film titled ‘Nirangal Moondru. Sarathkumar and Rahman play key roles.

Producer K Karunamoorthy, Ayngaran International, says, ‘I am very proud to be producing a film like Nirangal Moondru for it holds an intriguing story premise and beautiful characterizations. Ayngaran International is stepping into its 35th year of the journey in the industry and this is the 25th production. I wanted this project to be something exceptional, which I am happy that has happened with Nirangal Moondru. When Karthick Naren narrated the script, I was fascinated by the characters of this story and started envisaging who could befittingly suit these roles. It was a coincidental and surprising moment to hear the names from Karthick Naren that were rolling through my mind while listening to the script. Atharvaa Murali, Sarathkumar, and Rahman are ace actors who have always strived to exhibit their potentials in content-driven and commercial movies. I am glad to have these best artistes on board, who will embellish Karthick Naren’s craftsmanship to a greater magnitude.’

‘I have always been in awe of Karthick Naren, who created a new trend in the industry with his maiden debut Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. In a short period, he associated with the big names in the industry and proved his colossal caliber. I am confident that Nirangal Moondru will escalate his directorial stature to the next level.’

It’s a hyperlink-drama-thriller and will have the signature of Karthick Naren laced with strong characterizations, twists, and turns, he adds.

The technical crew comprises Jakes Bejoy (Music), Tijo Tomy (D.O.P), Sreejith Sarang (Editing-DI), Siva Sankar (Production Designer), Don Ashok (Stunts) and Ashok Kumar (Costume Designer).