A romantic tale with a difference

Young filmmaker Chalapathi Puvvala is ready with his maiden directorial Ennai Maatrum Kadhale.

It stars Viswa Karthikeya and Hrithika Srinivas in key roles. Produced by N Chandhramohana Reddy, it has camera by Kalyan Borlagadda, music by Radhan and lyrics by Rambabu Gosala. The editing is handled by Shivakiran and choreography by Gopi Padala.

Says the filmmaker, ‘I have worked with few filmmakers. Ennai Maatrum Kadhale is my maiden venture. I am greatly inspired by Mani Ratnam sir. Hence

I wanted to do a film following his footsteps. The movie is inspired by his works. It will be clean, clear, crisp and engaging’.

Heaping praises on Radhan, he says, ‘His songs are major strength for the film.they capture the essence of the plot well’.

He expressed gratitude to his team of artistes and said the movie being made as bilingual in Tamil and Telugu will engage and entertain all’.

On his art, the producer said, ‘It is an entertaining film but also conveys a strong message. One should never give up hia life if he fails in his love life. He has to stand up, face challenges and win’.

The whole movie has been completed and post-production works are on for a release soon.