Jiiva is now part of ‘His Story’

Actor Jiiva is now part of a rom-com titled Varalaru Mukkiyam. The film is written and directed by debutant Santhosh Rajan, and is produced by Super Good Films RB Choudary.

While Kashmira Pardeshi (Sivappu Manjal Pacchai fame) plays the female lead role, the others in the star cast are Pragya Nagara, Viji Rathish, VTV Ganesh, KS Ravikumar, Malayalam actor Siddiq, Saranya Ponvannan, Shara, TSK, E Ramados, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Motta Rajendhiran, Lollu Saba Manohar, Kaali Rajkumar, Aadhirai and few more prominent actors.

Written and directed by Santhosh Rajan, the film has cinematography handled by Sakthi Saravanan, musical score by ‘Jimikki Kamal’ song fame Shaan Rahman. The other technicians in the film are Srikanth KB (editing), Raju Sundaram-Brindha (choreography), Madhan Karky, Santhosh Rajan (lyric writers), R Sakthi Saravanan (stunt direction), Mohan (art), Vasuki Bhaskar (Costume Designing), S.A. Shanmugam (makeup) and P.R. Ganesh (costumer).

The film has been shot across the locales of Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kerala.