Tamilnadu Assembly session from tomorrow, stormy scenes expected

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Assembly session beginning tomorrow with the customary Governor’s New Year address, is expected to be stormy as the Opposition is likely to raise a host of issues.

The session will commence at 10 am at the spacious Kalaivanar Arangam with Governor R N Ravi’s address, which is likely to outline the developmental schemes of the DMK government. This would be the first address by Ravi after he assumed office in September last year.

The brief session is expected to be stormy as the principal Opposition AIADMK is all set to corner the government on a host of issues, including the rising daily caseload of Covid the emerge of the Omicron variant, the law and order situation, the recent floods and rains, damages caused to standing crops due to heavy northeast monsoon rains, incidents of suicide following sexual assaults and the recent DVAC raids against former AIADMK Ministers.

Ahead of the session, all the MLAs, officials and media personnel were subjected to Covid tests, the results of which showed that the DMK MLA from Perambalur Prabhakaran has tested positive. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The session was all set to return to the Assembly Chamber in Fort St George after gap of more than a year, but was shifted back to Kalaivanar Arangam in view of the rising Covid cases and fast spread of Omicron variant.

Since there has been an increase in daily Covid cases, it has been decided to hold the session at the Kalaivanar Arangam, which was the venue for the last one year in view of the Covid pandemic and to maintain physical distancing, an official release said.

The Business Advisory Committee will meet after the Governor’s address to decide on the duration of the session.

Sources said the session is likely to last a few days during which a motion of thanks to the Governor for his address would be adopted.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu had stated that like the last session, the ensuing Assembly session would also be paperless. All the members will be provided with touch screen computers.