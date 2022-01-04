Thiruvanmiyur railway station robbery: Staff, wife held

Chennai: In a shocking development, the police have arrested a Railway staff and his wife for staging a robbery at Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur MRTS station on Monday.

Police learned in the probe that Commercial Clerk Tikkaram Meena’s wife was the one who tied him at the counter and locked the gate and left for home at Urapakkam with Rs 1.32 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Tikkaram, 28, a native of Rajasthan, and his wife Saraswathi, 27.

Tikkaram, who has been working in the Southern Railway for the past five years, had borrowed a total Rs 2.50 lakh from his colleagues and friends to play online games and suffered losses.

According to the police, Tikka Ram and his wife had devised a plan to steal money and stage the robbery drama to settle his problems.

As per the plan, she boarded an autorickshaw from Urapakkam and got down from it in one of the bylanes near Tidel Park. She walked to the Railway station, met her husband in his room at the station and tied him with a rope. She then took the bag containing Rs 1.32 lakh which he had kept ready, walked back to the same autorickshaw and returned home.

While searching the visuals in CCTV cameras, police found that Tikkaram’s wife had come to the station around the time the robbery was reported. The police then questioned him further and Tikkaram confessed to the crime.