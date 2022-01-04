TN govt shuts Amma mini clinics, AIADMK fumes

Chennai: The DMK government has decided to discontinue the Amma mini clinics launched by the AIADMK government, citing lack of performance.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian today said the Amma mini clinic was a temporary scheme for a year and it would be discontinued. However, he said that the tenure of the doctors who were working in the clinics have been extended till March and other jobs would be provided for them.

The 1,950 mini clinics were launched for fever diagnosis, but since the second Covid wave ebbed in 2021, the clinics were used only as vaccination centres, officials said.

Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK government has decided to shut Amma mini clinics since they were launched by the AIADMK regime. He urged the government to stop vendetta politics and urged it to ensure functioning of the clinics.