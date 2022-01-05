3 killed, 4 injured in cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar: Three persons died and four others sustained injuries in a blast at a firecracker unit at Manjalodaipatti in Virudhunagar today.

The incident happened around 7.30 am. The owner of the fireworks unit Karuppasamy (40) of Vijayakarisalkulam and workers Kasi (40) and Senthilkumar (35) died on the spot.

The injured have been admitted to the Virudhunagar government district hospital. Fire and rescue teams from Virudhunagar, Sattupeti, and Sivakasi have been pressed into service. A police contingent has also reached the spot.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs three lakh each as solatium to the kin of the dead and Rs one lakh each to the injured.