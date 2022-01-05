AIADMK boycotts Governor address, EPS slams DMK

Chennai: Even as Tamilnadu Governor RN Ravi today began reading his maiden address to the State Assembly, the main opposition AIADMK staged a walkout and boycotted his speech to target the ruling DMK.

As soon as Ravi started his address, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami stood up and started reading out from a prepared text to target the DMK on various issues including on the law and order front.

As he was denied permission, the AIADMK members staged walkout. Speaking to reporters later, Palaniswami said the DMK government has failed on various fronts.

Earlier, just after the arrival of the Governor at the Assembly, VCK MLAs walked out of the House on the issue of the Raj Bhavan not forwarding to the Union government Tamilnadu Assembly Bill on exempting the State from NEET.