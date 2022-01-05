Be on same page on GST: Annamalai tells PTR, Baalu

Chennai: Alleging differences in the views expressed by DMK treasurer T R Baalu and Tamilnadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST ambit, BJP State president K Annamalai questioned how a party that has lot of confusion could give quality governance to the people.

‘One side T R Baalu wants to bring fuel under GST. On the other side, the Finance Minister says it will not be done. Let T R Baalu and P T R soon sit and talk about it, arrive at a conclusion and express the same view. Then the BJP will talk about it,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Annamalai has been on a war path against a group of journalists in Tamilnadu. From posing counter-questions to journalists at press conferences to tweeting against specific journalists the former IPS officer turned politician has been in battle mode for the last few weeks.

 

