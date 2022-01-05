CDS helicopter crash: Probe team submits findings to Rajnath

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force today apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the findings of the tri-services investigation into the 8 December helicopter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others died.

The tri-services inquiry team made a detailed presentation to Rajnath Singh, it is learnt. The team has also made some recommendations for revising the standard operating procedures while operating choppers carrying senior officials of the defence forces.

Among the many recommendations, it has been suggested that the crew should be a mix of master green and other category pilots, said reports.

The ‘Master green’ category is given to the best of pilots in the transport aircraft and helicopter fleets of the three forces as they are the ones who can land or take off in low visibility as well.

Gen Rawat’s wife Madhulika, his defence advisor Brigadier LS Lidder, staff officer to the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Col Harjinder Singh and decorated pilot Group Captain Varun Singh were among 13 others killed in the crash near Coonoor.