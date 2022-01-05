Cracking down on Covid: Chennai Corporation redevises strategy

Chennai: With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Greater Chennai Corporation is revisiting its testing strategies.

To start with, the civic body has decided to increase its targeted sample collection to 30,000 a day from the 22,000 samples it is currently testing across the city on a daily basis.

In a circular, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi stated that in all commercial establishments, hostels, banks, restaurants, government and private offices, and other places which tend to get crowded, samples should be collected for testing once in every 15 days. Those working there should be fully vaccinated, he added.

It is to be noted that Tamilnadu government has flagged Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore as ‘districts of concern’ following high case load and daily test positivity rate (between 2 per cent and 3 per cent).

Chennai on Tuesday recorded 1,489 new cases compared to 876 on Monday. Its neighbours Chengalpet and Tiruvallur reported 290 and 147 new cases respectively.