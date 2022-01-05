Night curfew in TN from tomorrow, full lockdown on Sundays

Chennai: As the Covid cases surge, the Tamilnadu government today announced night curfew from tomorrow, while ordering total lockdown on Sundays to prevent spread of the virus.

In a statement here today after holding talks with healthcare experts and other officials, Chief Minister M K Stalin night curfew would be imposed from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.

Stalin also announced implementation of complete lockdown on Sunday(9 January) to contain the virus spread, while imposing a ban on public entry into temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

While petrol and diesel bunks would be allowed to function round the

clock, shops, hotels and commercial establishments would remain shut

during the night curfew and on lockdown days.

While imposing a ban on direct classes for Students 1-9, Stalin said

direct classes would be allowed for 10, 11 and 12 students who would be

sitting for government board exams.

Essential services like, media, milk, healthcare institutions and hospitals

would be allowed on Sunday and hotels would be allowed to provide

parcel services.

Inter-state bus services, both government and private, would be allowed

to operate during night curfew, while all public transport services and Chennai Metro would not be operated on Sunday.