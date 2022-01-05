Sharp increase of Covid cases in TN

Chennai: There was a sharp spike in fresh coronavirus infections in Tamilnadu on Tuesday. In a single day, Covid-19 cases rose from 1,728 to 2,731, with Chennai alone accounting for 1,489 infections.

Nine more people succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 36,805, a Health department bulletin said. Those who tested positive Tuesday included 48 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

While Coimbatore reported an increase to 120 compared to 105 new cases on Monday, Vellore reported 105 new cases compared to 22 on Monday. Overall, 28 districts in the State reported an increase in new cases compared to their Monday tally.

Kancheepuram and Tiruppur reported 54 fresh cases each, while there were 49 persons tested positive in Salem and 43 in Kanniyakumari. Thoothukudi recorded 42 cases, while there were 41 cases in Erode. Mayiladuthurai was the only district with no fresh case and 14 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

Meanwhile, 674 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,06,370 leaving 12,412 active infections.

The weekly average of fresh cases in Tamilnadu is 1,475 compared to around 720 in the first week of December.