TN stands against NEET: Governor Ravi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi, in his customary address to the State Assembly today, urged the urged the GST Council and the Union Finance Ministry to continue the GST compensation at least till 30 June, 2024 contending that the State’s revenues were yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reading from a prepared speech, Ravi said since the introduction of GST, the State was not able to realise the high growth of tax collections that it had witnessed during the VAT regime.

‘The Covid pandemic has further exacerbated this problem. The State’s revenues are yet to recover and it would adversely impact the State finances if the compensation is not extended for at least two more years,’ he added.

The Governor said entrance exams created an unequal platform by being inherently discriminatory against rural students. ‘Hence, this government is of the firm view that entrance exams like NEET are unnecessary for student admissions to professional courses and will continue to reiterate this position.’

A detailed action plan titled ‘Towards One Trillion Dollar Economy’ would be prepared to ensure that the State government’s vision of ‘One Trillion Dollar Economy’ by 2030 is realised, Ravi said.

Speaking about the heavy rains and eventual flooding of many parts of Tamilnadu during the Northeast monsoon, he said that extensive damage to roads, bridges, water bodies and crops was reported. The government has submitted detailed memoranda seeking funds to the tune of Rs 6,230 crore to undertake relief and restoration work, he added.

‘We urge that funds from National Disaster Response Fund be released immediately, in order to ameliorate the effects of damage caused by the floods.’

Lauding the State government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Governor said, under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, there was timely release of surplus water from dams and reservoirs as a precautionary measure. ‘It is praiseworthy that the Chief Minister led from the front, personally visiting the affected districts and ensuring that immediate relief was provided to the affected people,’ he added.

The Governor urged the Union government to take immediate steps to release 68 fishermen and 75 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu presently in Sri Lankan custody. ‘To find an amicable solution to this persisting issue, we exhort the External Affairs Ministry to take measures to resume direct talks between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen,’ he said.