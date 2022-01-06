NEET: Stalin calls for all-party meet Saturday

Chennai: A day after the ruling DMK demanded the resignation of Governor R N Ravi for ‘sitting on’ the legislation passed by the Assembly seeking exemption from NEET for nearly four months and not forwarding it to the Centre for the President’s consideration, Chief Minister M K Stalin today said an all-party meet on the issue will be held Saturday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin said, ‘an all-party meeting will be held the day after tomorrow on NEET exam issue.’ It is expected a resolution urging the Union government to exempt the State from NEET will be passed at the all-party meet. Also, future course of action of Tamlinadu government will be discussed.

On Wednesday, the DMK also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not giving an audience to an all-party delegation from Tamilnadu despite several requests.

The all-party delegation of MPs led by DMK Treasurer and Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu has been camping in New Delhi for the past few days to meet Shah regarding the NEET bill, it is to be noted.