Rajenthra Bhalaji remanded till 20 January

Virudhunagar: Senior AIADMK leader and former Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was arrested in Karnataka by the District Crime Branch (DCB) police in connection with the Rs three crore job scam, was on Thursday remanded to judicial custody till 20 January.

Bhalaji, who was Minister for Dairy Development in the previous AIADMK regime, was arrested at Hassan in Karnataka yesterday, when he reportedly attempted to flee to Goa in a car.

Three persons–Krishnagiri West District BJP secretary Ramakrishnan, his relative Nagesh and AIADMK’s Virudhunagar district IT Wing member Pandiarajan, who accompanied Mr.Bhalaji were also arrested for harbouring him.

Bhalaji was brought to Virudhunagar DCB Office at around 1.30 a.m, this morning where he was questioned by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai range N.Kamini and Superintendent of Police M.Manohar for more than three hours.

After a medical checkup at Virudhunagar government hospital, Bhalaji was produced before Srivilliputhur Judicial Magistrate Court II V.Paramveer who remanded him in judicial custody till 20 January. He is expected to be lodged in Madurai Central prison.

Police detained a large number of AIADMKmen led by former Minister R T Inbathamizhan when they assembled in front of the DCB office and staged a protest demonstration to condemn the arrest of Bhalaji.

The former Minister went underground ever since his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Madras High Court on 17 December.

The Virudhunagar police formed eight special teams to arrest him, after the Madras HC rejected his two anticipatory bail applications.

The special teams were fanned out to different parts of Tamilnadu, besides Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in search of the former Minister.

His family members and close associates were questioned by the police to know his whereabouts. Some AIADMK functionaries, who were also in touch with him, were also questioned to trace him.

Police also issued a lookout notice against Bhalaji on 23 December to ensure that he did not flee the country.