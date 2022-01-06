‘The Bed’ is a suspense thriller

V Vijayakumar and Logeshwari Vijayakumar has produced The Bed for Srinidhi Productions starring Srikanth and directed by Mani Bharathi. V Vijayakumar and Logeshwari Vijayakumar has produced The Bed for Srinidhi Productions starring Srikanth and directed by Mani Bharathi.

The film features Srushti Dange as heroine. The others in the star cast are John Vijay, Black Pandi, Vijay TV fame Pappu, Devi Priya, Malayalam actress Divya, Risha, TikTok Trichy Sadhana, Vikram Anand, Praveen Kumar, Sunnaambu Senthil, and a few more prominent actors.Music is by Taj Noor.

This film is a suspense-thriller set against the backdrops of a weekend time frame, where Srikanth and his friends embark on a fun trip to Ooty. On an unexpected turn, a mysterious murder pulls them into a web of issues, and how they tackle it forms the crux of the story.

Srikanth plays a youngster working in an IT company. This will be an important film in the acting career of Srikanth. John Vijay appears as a police officer. It is worth mentioning that he has performed some intensely intimate scenes with Risha.

With the complete film shot in and around the locales of Ooty, the climatic severity of extreme cold posed a challenge for the entire crew, especially actress Srushti Dange as she had to wear skimpy costumes and shake her legs for the songs despite this hurdle.

Mani Bharathi says, ‘Usually, films are narrated through the perspective of hero, heroine or villain, but this film has a new-dimensional approach, where a ‘BED’ inside a cottage in Ooty becomes the narrator by telling the stories and incidents about the people, who used it. Significantly, we as a team felt that the title The Bed will have a befitting relevance to the tale.