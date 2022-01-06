TN House condoles Rosaiah, General Bipin Rawat’s demise

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Assembly today condoled the deaths of former Governor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Dr K Rosaiah and India’s first Chief of Defence Services Gen Bipin Rawat.

Soon after the day’s proceedings began, Speaker M Appavu moved a condolence resolution mourning the deaths of Dr Rosaiah and Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Group Captain Varun Singh and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash at Coonoor last month and recalled their services rendered to the Nation.

Later, the members observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. The House also condoled the deaths of Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar and Farmers’ Association leader and veteran CPI leader V Duraimanickam and former members who died during the intervening session.