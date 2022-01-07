Australia investigates visas of other tennis players

Melbourne: Australia has said it is investigating the visas of other foreign tennis players, after detaining Novak Djokovic in a chaotic row over vaccine rules.

The men’s world number one remains in immigration detention in Melbourne and is facing deportation after his entry to the country was denied on Wednesday.

He has launched an urgent court challenge to be heard on Monday, a week before the Australian Open begins.

Now more uncertainty surrounds the tournament schedule.

In an interview, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said there was intelligence to indicate there are some individuals here now that have not met the entry requirements and we have to investigate that, she told Channel 9 on Friday.

However, she did not say how many other players were under investigation or who they were.

Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to vaccination, had been granted a medical exemption to play in the tournament for unspecified reasons, a decision that infuriated many Australians.

The exemption was given by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, the body that runs the event, and Victoria state, tournament organisers said.

But on Wednesday, Australian Border Force (ABF) officials said the 34-year-old Serbian player had failed to provide appropriate evidence at Melbourne Airport.

