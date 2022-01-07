Chennai airport ranked eighth in global list for on time performance

Chennai: Chennai airport has been ranked eighth in the global list for ‘On Time Performance’ among large airports in 2021 by ‘Cirium’, an aviation analytics firm.

According to a press release from Airports Authority of India, Chennai airport’s On Time performance (OTP) data has been analysed for comparison in ‘Large Airports’ category for 2021 and it is the only Indian airport listed in the Top 10.

The on-time departures to 70 routes globally analysed by Cirium stands at 89.32 per cent for Chennai airport. The achievement represents customer service quality and operational excellence.

‘Stakeholder engagement and collaborative decision making in airport Processes has helped Chennai Airport gain passenger and industry confidence. Besides that, the steps taken to enhance airside capacity of Chennai airport has augured well leading to this achievement,’ said Sharad Kumar, Airport Director.