Editorial: Battle on

South Africa beat India by seven wickets to level the 3-match series 1-1, SA chased down the 240-run target with captain Dean Elgar scoring an unbeaten 96. Led by KL Rahul, Team India suffered a jolt.

Sadly both the innings saw batters not putting a decent total. Specially the middle order looks weak. With third Test round the corner, Team India should pulls their socks and get ready to play better. A victory there would help them clinch the series.

Rishabh Pant’s dismissal was the turning point in second innings. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar was not at all impressed for Rishabh Pant’s aggressive shot that led to his dismissal on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. After taking a blow to his hands the previous delivery, Pant jumped out to Lungi Ngidi, aiming to play a big shot. But the only part of the bat the ball took during that outrageous swing from Pant was the outside edge as the ball was safely collected by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

You had two new batsmen at the crease and then you saw that shot from Rishabh Pant. Forgettable, no excuses for that shot. None of that nonsense that it’s his natural game. There is supposed to be a bit of responsibility shown because there are others taking the blows. There are guys like Rahane who has taken the blow, guys like Pujara who have taken it on their body. So you also fight it out, Gavaskar said on air. Team India should learn from their mistakes. Prepare well and face Proteas.