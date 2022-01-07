Heavy rains predicted for Tamilnadu next week

Chennai: Rain is set to make a comeback over parts of south India, especially in Tamilnadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, starting Monday.

As per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity over Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh is likely to increase from 10 January. Tamilnadu is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall next Monday and Tuesday.

Showers have been forecast for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts.

As the wind pattern changed in the State, the Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued a fog warning over the Western Ghats of Tamilnadu, and coastal districts are expected to receive rains.

Officials said that the Northeast monsoon will continue till the wind pattern is changed in the State.