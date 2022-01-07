India records 1,17,100 new Coronavirus cases

New Delhi: With 1,17,100 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,52,26,386 including 3,007 Omicron cases.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

The active Coronavirus cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days. The death toll climbed to 4,83,178 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,71, 845. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 149.66 crore.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.